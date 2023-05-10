Mookie Betts is avoiding Dodgers’ team hotel in Milwaukee

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is not staying with his teammates this week in Milwaukee, and he has a good reason for doing so.

The Dodgers are staying at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, which has long been claimed to be haunted. Betts, however, rented an Airbnb with some friends to avoid subjecting himself to any potential paranormal activity.

“You can tell me what happened after. I just don’t want to find out myself,” Betts told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Betts said he is not necessarily a believer in the ghost stories and has stayed at the Pfister before without incident, but he is not terribly eager to be proven wrong.

“I couldn’t sleep,” Betts said of his previous stay. “Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?'”

Even if Betts has had no issues at the Pfister, there are plenty around baseball who have. Betts clearly has no interest in an experience like the one this player once described, so the Airbnb is a safe haven.