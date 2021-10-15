Mookie Betts has great response to question about Dodgers-Giants rivalry

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants breathed more life into their rivalry this year by battling it out in a thrilling five-game NLDS, but the two teams have a long way to go before they can call themselves baseball’s biggest rivals. Just ask Mookie Betts.

After the Dodgers defeated the Giants in a thrilling 2-1 game on Thursday night, Betts was asked if he thinks the two California teams have what his former team, the Boston Red Sox, has with the New York Yankees. Betts seemed hesitant to respond at first, but Max Scherzer pressured him into saying what he was thinking. The short answer was “no.”

Here’s the video:

Max Scherzer cornering Mookie on how the Red Sox – Yankees rivalry compares to Dodgers – Giants is wonderful pic.twitter.com/3LfROntt9J — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 15, 2021

“That Yankees-Red Sox, man, that’s mean. That’s different,” Betts said. “This is definitely different.”

Very few rivalries in sports come close to matching the intensity that we see when the Red Sox and Yankees face one another. The controversial way Game 5 of the NLDS ended (video here) might help drum up some more hostility between the Giants and Dodgers, but they’ll probably never have what the Red Sox and Yankees do. Betts understands that better than most.