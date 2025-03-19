Mookie Betts invests in unusual new sports league

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is the new owner of a sports franchise, albeit an unusual one.

Betts is the owner of the first announced team in the new World Bowling League, via Field Level Media. Betts and his business partner, Cam Lewis, have purchased a franchise named Team OMG. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The World Bowling League bills itself as a new bowling competition featuring teams based around the world to “determine the world bowling champions.” It plans to host as many as 15 events around the world once competition begins.

Apr 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50) poses with Silver Slugger and Golden Glove trophy awards during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Betts’ interest in bowling may seem strange at first, but the former MVP is a massive fan of the sport and has been an avid player since high school. His mother was a pro bowler, and he has openly said that bowling is “in my blood” and credited it with helping him in his baseball career.

Even after completing his first full MLB season, he took part in the World Series of Bowling. The day after his 30th birthday, he actually bowled a perfect game, complete with video evidence.

Betts is becoming a full-time shortstop this season for the Dodgers after experimenting with the position last season. He missed the team’s opening series in Tokyo with what sounds like a very severe illness.