Mookie Betts gets incredible reception in return to Fenway Park

They still love Mookie Betts in Boston.

Betts on Friday made his return to Fenway Park for the first time since being traded by the Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. He got a warm reception as he approached the plate for his first at-bat.

Take a look at the video:

"Now batting, number 50, Mookie Betts." For the first time since September 30, 2019, @MookieBetts returns to Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/1QuDE0n3Lc — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2023

The overwhelming reception for Betts was well deserved.

Betts was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011, made it to the majors in 2014, and quickly proved to be a star. He made four straight All-Star teams from 2016-2019, led the AL in runs scored twice, won a batting title and four straight Gold Gloves.

Betts was excellent during his time with the Red Sox. It’s not his fault that the team didn’t want to spend to keep him long term and decided to trade him instead. Sox fans seem to recognize that and had nothing but love for the 30-year-old, who is putting together an MVP-caliber season for the Dodgers.