Mug shots released for fans who ran up to Ronald Acuña Jr.

The mug shots have been released for the fans who ran up to Ronald Acuña Jr. during Monday night’s Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field.

Two fans ran up to Acuña Jr. during the game, causing a scene as security had to forcibly move the men away from the Braves star (videos here).

The two fans were arrested by Denver police for trespassing and disturbing the peace. Here are their mug shots from when they were booked.

Both fans who ran onto the field last night in the Ronald Acuña Jr. incident were arrested by Denver PD & jailed for Trespassing & Disturbing the Peace. A third individual was also apprehended by Coors Field staff and cited for Trespassing. No further charges are being pursued. pic.twitter.com/n6dleJR8We — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) August 29, 2023

We’re not sure where the one guy was looking in his mug shot. The other guy seemed to have a mark on his nose.

A third man was apprehended by Coors Field staff and cited for trespassing, according to Kelsey Wingert-Linch.

Was it worth it being arrested and getting those mug shots taken? Only they would be able to answer that.