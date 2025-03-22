Javier Baez attempting surprising position change for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are experimenting with shortstop Javier Baez in a completely new position as they enter the final stretch of spring training.

Baez started for the Tigers in center field for Saturday’s spring training game against the Atlanta Braves in Lakeland. The unexpected move marks Baez’s first foray into outfield play, at least in game action, all spring.

Mar 31, 2022; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) in the second inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

While it is highly unlikely that Baez will becoming anything close to a full-time outfielder, the fact that he is playing there at all is notable. He has never played the position outside of four emergency appearances there with the Chicago Cubs, and even those were in corner outfield positions. Add in that he had season-ending knee surgery last season and this is an unusual move, to say the least.

The Tigers value positional flexibility, so this could be part of an attempt to make Baez more versatile. On Thursday, the veteran played third base for the Tigers, though that is a less jarring move than one to the outfield. The Tigers are also dealing with some outfield injuries at the start of the season, which is part of the reason another unlikely player has seen some time there this spring. The team just announced Saturday that starting center fielder Parker Meadows will miss at least a month to start the season, so Baez getting a start at that position might be tied to that.

Baez will not see regular playing time anywhere unless he hits a lot better in 2025. He slumped to a .184 batting average in 80 games last season with just six home runs. The 32-year-old still has three years and $73 million left on his contract with the Tigers, so the team is willing to try just about anything to get a spark out of him.