Fellow MVPs react to Shohei Ohtani’s ridiculous game

Shohei Ohtani’s ridiculous game on Thursday and absurd 50/50 achievement commanded the respect of some of his fellow MVPs.

Ohtani went 6-for-6 with 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 2 stolen bases, 17 total bases and 10 RBIs while leading his Los Angeles Dodgers to a 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins in what many are calling one of the best individual games in MLB history. Not only did Ohtani put together arguably the best offensive game ever, but he did so while becoming the first 50/50 player in MLB history.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a 2-time NFL MVP, called Ohtani’s game “insane.”

Former NBA MVP Joel Embiid called Ohtani the “GOAT,” which is an acronym for “greatest of all time.”

Yup Ohtani is the GOAT — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 19, 2024

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame member Larry Fitzgerald said Ohtani “can’t be human.”

This man can't be human. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) September 19, 2024

Ohtani does feel like he is from another planet.

As if pitching and hitting at an All-Star level weren’t already enough, this season he focuses solely on hitting while recovering from Tommy John surgery. And all he did was become the first 50/50 player ever, while having one of the greatest offensive games ever.

He has earned every bit of respect and recognition he is receiving.