Nationals-Phillies game postponed due to Nats’ COVID outbreak

July 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Wednesday night’s Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies game has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak among the Nationals.

Nats shortstop Trea Turner left the team’s game against the Phillies on Tuesday after a positive COVID test was revealed. On Wednesday, multiple coaches and players tested positive for the Nats, ESPN’s Jeff Passan says.

The Nationals have already reached a team-wide vaccination rate of over 85 percent. They also had the start to their season postponed due to a previous COVID outbreak.

The Nats won the World Series in 2019 but are looking at a second straight sub-.500 finish. They are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, but the COVID tests could complicate potential deals.

