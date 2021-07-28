Nationals-Phillies game postponed due to Nats’ COVID outbreak

Wednesday night’s Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies game has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak among the Nationals.

Nats shortstop Trea Turner left the team’s game against the Phillies on Tuesday after a positive COVID test was revealed. On Wednesday, multiple coaches and players tested positive for the Nats, ESPN’s Jeff Passan says.

The Nationals and Phillies game has been postponed because of Washington’s covid outbreak, sources tell ESPN. Multiple players and coaches have tested positive today after Trea Turner did yesterday. Size of outbreak remains to be seen, but may wind up as biggest in MLB this year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2021

The Nationals have already reached a team-wide vaccination rate of over 85 percent. They also had the start to their season postponed due to a previous COVID outbreak.

The Nats won the World Series in 2019 but are looking at a second straight sub-.500 finish. They are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, but the COVID tests could complicate potential deals.