These three teams are reportedly top suitors for Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals appear to be moving closer to a Max Scherzer trade. While many teams are interested, Scherzer’s veto rights over any trade mean only a few are likely destinations.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres are believed to be the three leading suitors for Scherzer. Morosi adds that a deal could be agreed on by the end of Wednesday.

Sources: Max Scherzer trade talks have continued to intensify, and those close to the conversations believe a deal could be reached by late tonight. The Giants, Dodgers, and Padres are among the top suitors, but other clubs are involved. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 28, 2021

It’s not a coincidence that all three teams are based in California. A Tuesday report from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman stated that Scherzer was believed to prefer a trade to a West Coast contender.

While pitching isn’t necessarily the greatest need for any of these teams, it would be hard to pass up an ace like Scherzer. The 37-year-old has a 2.83 ERA this season with 142 strikeouts in 105 injuries. He’s had some lingering injury concerns, but there does not appear to be any reason for concern that Scherzer won’t be good to go for the rest of the year. He could absolutely make the difference in a short playoff series.