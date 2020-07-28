Quantcast Skip to main content
Nationals players safe following reports of active shooter at Nationals Park

July 28, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Washington Nationals players were ordered to remain in their hotel rooms and apartments near Nationals Park on Tuesday following reports of an active shooter in the area.

Police swarmed the area surrounding Nationals Park early Tuesday afternoon due to a possible active shooter situation. It was later determined that a man shot himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no danger to the public.

Photos on social media showed a heavy police presence around Nationals Park.

Police have yet to release more information about the incident.

