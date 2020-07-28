Nationals players safe following reports of active shooter at Nationals Park

Washington Nationals players were ordered to remain in their hotel rooms and apartments near Nationals Park on Tuesday following reports of an active shooter in the area.

Police swarmed the area surrounding Nationals Park early Tuesday afternoon due to a possible active shooter situation. It was later determined that a man shot himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no danger to the public.

DC Police say shooting at O Street SE is a man who shot himself and was pronounced at the scene. No danger to the public. @JLA9178 @WTOP — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) July 28, 2020

Photos on social media showed a heavy police presence around Nationals Park.

Sure thing. One circling helicopter, many police, ambulances and fire trucks. They keep coming. pic.twitter.com/njIhO9jf16 — Jessica (@JLA9178) July 28, 2020

Crazy down here right now pic.twitter.com/8m1BHhsH2k — SeymourBrewski (@SeymourBrewski) July 28, 2020

Police have yet to release more information about the incident.