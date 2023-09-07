Nationals going back on retirement agreement with Stephen Strasburg?

Are the Washington Nationals going back on a retirement agreement they had with Stephen Strasburg? That’s what one reporter is saying.

Two weeks ago, a report said that Straburg would be retiring and that a press conference had been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 to announce the decision. The plan was to retire Strasburg’s number the same day. But the press conference has been canceled, according to The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli.

Developing story: Stephen Strasburg’s retirement press conference slated for Saturday has been cancelled, multiple sources say. The plan was to honor him and retire his number but the Nationals have changed course. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 7, 2023

Ghiroli said on X Thursday that the Nats had approached Strasburg about retiring and told him they would pay him the full amount remaining on his contract. The team reportedly now wants to change the terms of the deal.

It was the Nationals who approached Strasburg about retiring and paying him the full amount of his contract, sources briefed on the matter say. The team wants to change the terms. https://t.co/gm6tz3fZE9 — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 7, 2023

Strasburg still has three years and about $105 million remaining on the seven-year, $245 million deal he signed in December 2019. The three-time All-Star helped bring the Nats their only World Series championship in franchise history. Strasburg was a legendary performer in the 2019 postseason and won World Series MVP after going 2-0 in two starts against the Astros that postseason. Strasburg also led the NL with 18 wins and 209 innings pitched that season.

Strasburg last pitched in 2022 and has been dealing with significant shoulder problems. A previous report said the 35-year-old was dealing with significant nerve damage that was impacting his day-to-day life.