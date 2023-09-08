Nationals respond to reported issue with Stephen Strasburg

The Washington Nationals are trying to clean things up in response to some unflattering reports about their handling of Stephen Strasburg’s retirement.

Nationals owner Mark Lerner released a statement Friday regarding reports that the team canceled a planned retirement announcement and ceremony for Strasburg after an agreement on his outstanding money fell through. Lerner bemoaned “private discussions” being made public and said that no public event had ever been scheduled for Strasburg. Lerner added that the Nationals “will ensure that (Strasburg) receives what is due to him” but that the team expects to see him for spring training next year, suggesting that no agreement is forthcoming right now.

See you in spring training: Washington #Nats owner Mark Lerner issues statement on Stephen Strasburg’s cancelled retirement ceremony. pic.twitter.com/YiVDM1kQB5 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 8, 2023

Lerner is attempting to dispute certain details about Strasburg’s planned retirement. Reports suggested that the Nationals had approached Strasburg and assured him that he would be paid the remainder of his contract even if he retired. At some point, however, the team supposedly wanted to change those terms.

Strasburg reportedly had decided to retire by late August, though he still has roughly 3 years and $105 million left on the contract he signed with the team after the 2019 season. How much of that money Strasburg ultimately sees appears to be the sticking point right now.