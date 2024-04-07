Fans learned of Stephen Strasburg’s retirement in odd fashion

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg on Saturday officially retired from MLB. The news became public in quite an anti-climactic fashion.

Most big-name athlete retirements are announced on social media with a heartfelt post or a tribute video. But Strasburg’s was neatly tucked into the Nationals’ transactions log for April 6, which was posted on MLB.com.

Stephen Strasburg has retired. The news appeared on MLB’s transaction page as @andrewcgolden pointed out, and has been confirmed. The former World Series MVP was limited to 4 2/3 innings since having thoracic outlet surgery 3 years ago. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 7, 2024

Talk about a news dump… Stephen Strasburg has retired pic.twitter.com/uIR3o09iGx — Wesley Brown (@W_Brown21) April 7, 2024

Neither the team nor the player has made a formal announcement regarding the news.

It’s not a surprise that Strasburg retired. The 6’5″ righty has not pitched since June 9, 2022 due to his battles with thoracic outlet syndrome. Strasburg gave up seven runs in less than five innings of work during that outing — his lone appearance in the 2022 season.

There was some buzz last year that Strasburg was going to announce his retirement before the end of the 2023 season. However, a September announcement was reportedly scrapped due to financial disputes stemming from the remaining $100 million over three years left in Strasburg’s contract.

The Nationals have reached an agreement with Strasburg to pay out the rest of the guaranteed money, according to the Washington Post’s Andrew Golden. Some of the payouts will reportedly be deferred.

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million extension after winning the 2019 World Series and being named its MVP. The Nationals star has logged just 31.1 innings pitched since then.

The Nationals selected Strasburg first overall in the 2009 MLB Draft. He pitched 13 seasons with the team and earned three All-Star nods. Strasburg ended his career with a 3.24 ERA with 1,723 strikeouts.