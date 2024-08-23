 Skip to main content
Top MLB prospect to be called up next week

August 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dylan Crews smiles

Jul 22, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first round draft pick outfielder Dylan Crews speaks at an introductory press conference prior to the Nationals’ game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals are continuing their youth movement by reportedly calling up the organization’s top prospect to debut next week.

Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, will be called up by the Nationals next week, according to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan. The plan is for Crews to make his MLB debut on Monday when the Nationals host the New York Yankees.

Only Paul Skenes was selected ahead of Crews in the 2023 draft. Crews was viewed as comfortably the second-best prospect, and best position player, in the draft pool. He has not disappointed in the minors, and is hitting .271 with eight home runs in 48 games at Triple-A this season.

The Nationals have had the likes of James Wood debut this year to go with other talented young players such as CJ Abrams. The organization appears to have a bright future, and they are starting to put it on display.

Dylan CrewsWashington Nationals
