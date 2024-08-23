Top MLB prospect to be called up next week

The Washington Nationals are continuing their youth movement by reportedly calling up the organization’s top prospect to debut next week.

Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, will be called up by the Nationals next week, according to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan. The plan is for Crews to make his MLB debut on Monday when the Nationals host the New York Yankees.

Sources: Nationals top prospect Dylan Crews is expected to be called up to make his MLB debut in DC on Monday night against the Yankees. Crews and Wood, together at Nationals Park for the first time, opposing Juan Soto and the Yankees. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 23, 2024

Only Paul Skenes was selected ahead of Crews in the 2023 draft. Crews was viewed as comfortably the second-best prospect, and best position player, in the draft pool. He has not disappointed in the minors, and is hitting .271 with eight home runs in 48 games at Triple-A this season.

The Nationals have had the likes of James Wood debut this year to go with other talented young players such as CJ Abrams. The organization appears to have a bright future, and they are starting to put it on display.