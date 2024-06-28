Nationals calling up one of MLB’s top prospects

The Washington Nationals are calling up one of the top prospects in baseball to make his long-awaited debut.

Outfielder James Wood, ranked as one of the top prospects in the sport, will be called up this weekend with the aim of making his MLB debut on Monday.

Sources: James Wood will be called up to debut in DC with the Nats on Monday. The long wait is over. Wood will play his first big league game against the Mets at Nats Park in three days. One of the best prospects in baseball, Wood is hitting .346 with a 1.036 OPS in Triple-A. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 28, 2024

Wood was ranked as the preseason No. 7 prospect in baseball by Baseball Prospectus and was acquired by Washington as part of the Juan Soto trade with San Diego. The 21-year-old is hitting .346 this season with Triple-A Rochester, adding 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

The Nationals are still in a rebuild, for all intents and purposes, but the hope is bringing Wood up will accelerate that. The team has been quite competitive this season, and enters play Friday with a 38-42 record.