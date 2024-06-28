 Skip to main content
Nationals calling up one of MLB’s top prospects

June 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
May 12, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of the Washington Nationals logo on a weighted bat during the seventh inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals are calling up one of the top prospects in baseball to make his long-awaited debut.

Outfielder James Wood, ranked as one of the top prospects in the sport, will be called up this weekend with the aim of making his MLB debut on Monday.

Wood was ranked as the preseason No. 7 prospect in baseball by Baseball Prospectus and was acquired by Washington as part of the Juan Soto trade with San Diego. The 21-year-old is hitting .346 this season with Triple-A Rochester, adding 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

The Nationals are still in a rebuild, for all intents and purposes, but the hope is bringing Wood up will accelerate that. The team has been quite competitive this season, and enters play Friday with a 38-42 record.

James WoodWashington Nationals
