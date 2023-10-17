New candidate emerges for Red Sox front office job

The Boston Red Sox are currently in search of their next head of baseball operations. One new candidate has roots just an hour away from Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom last month after four seasons with the organization.

Red Sox radio host Rob Bradford heard from “multiple sources” that former Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington is in consideration as Bloom’s replacement.

Multiple sources confirm that former Pirates GM Neal Huntington is a candidate for the Red Sox head of baseball ops position. Was let go in Pittsburgh after 2019 season. Worked with Guardians last season. A New Hampshire native. — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 16, 2023

Huntington, who hails from Amherst, New Hampshire, spent 12 seasons as the general manager of the Pirates up until his exit in 2019. During that span, the team had four winning seasons and made the playoffs thrice in a row from 2013 to 2015.

The Bucs’ best year under Huntington was in 2013. Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen was named NL MVP of that season and the Pirates finished just one win short of making it to the NLCS. Pittsburgh lost in the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals in five games.

The Red Sox made the playoffs just once in four seasons under Bloom’s leadership. The Red Sox brain trust fired Bloom in September as the team held a 73-72 record toward the end of the regular season. Boston finished 2022 and 2023 with identical 78-84 records.

Bloom’s tenure in Beantown began with the infamous Mookie Betts trade that drew the ire of several Red Sox fans. The team has failed to consistently field a winning roster since the departure of the former AL MVP.

The Red Sox have already ruled out one big name in their search for the next head of baseball operations, which ultimately helps Huntington’s chances.