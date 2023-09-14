 Skip to main content
Red Sox rule out 1 big name as potential Chaim Bloom replacement

September 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chaim Bloom on the field

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have already ruled out one potential Chaim Bloom replacement that fans would have loved to see.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy ruled out Theo Epstein as a potential candidate for the new vacancy in Boston’s front office. Epstein ran the Red Sox from 2002 to 2011, guiding the team to a pair of championships.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted that Epstein is currently enjoying his work with Major League Baseball and would prefer to be part of an ownership group in the future.

That Kennedy ruled this out immediately shows just how popular an Epstein return would have been. He has built winners everywhere, but has been reluctant to get back into a job like that since leaving the Chicago Cubs after the 2020 season.

Bloom was fired by the Red Sox Thursday after four years in charge, with the team sitting at 73-72 this season.

