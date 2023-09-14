Red Sox rule out 1 big name as potential Chaim Bloom replacement

The Boston Red Sox have already ruled out one potential Chaim Bloom replacement that fans would have loved to see.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy ruled out Theo Epstein as a potential candidate for the new vacancy in Boston’s front office. Epstein ran the Red Sox from 2002 to 2011, guiding the team to a pair of championships.

Kennedy: “I can rule out Theo Epstein as a candidate for one of these two positions” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 14, 2023

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted that Epstein is currently enjoying his work with Major League Baseball and would prefer to be part of an ownership group in the future.

Before the Theo Epstein returning to Boston rumors begin, he loves his current role in the Commissioner’s office and one day still would like to be part of an ownership group.

And John Henry and Tom Werner are not selling the #Redsox anytime soon. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 14, 2023

That Kennedy ruled this out immediately shows just how popular an Epstein return would have been. He has built winners everywhere, but has been reluctant to get back into a job like that since leaving the Chicago Cubs after the 2020 season.

Bloom was fired by the Red Sox Thursday after four years in charge, with the team sitting at 73-72 this season.