Nelson Cruz has funny response to fan who wants him to retire

Nelson Cruz continues to mash, and he may not be letting up any time soon.

A fan of the Chicago White Sox took to Twitter this week to post a video of the numerous times that Cruz had torched the White Sox over the years. The fan asked for the veteran slugger to retire on behalf of all White Sox fans.

Cruz, the six-time All-Star, responded to the fan’s tweet with a couple of emojis indicating that he would not be obliging the fan’s request.

Though he recently turned 40 years old, Cruz continues to be a terror at the plate. In just 53 games during this 2020 shortened season for the Minnesota Twins, he hit 16 home runs and RBIs. In his last full season in 2019, Cruz racked up 41 home runs and 108 RBIs.

Cruz will now be a free agent this offseason, and there is uncertainty over where he will land next. In any case though, Cruz seems like a lock to keep racking up dingers and hilarious viral moments for a while more to come.