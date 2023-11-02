7-time All-Star announces retirement from MLB

One of the most famous players in recent Major League Baseball history is calling it a career.

Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz confirmed on The Adam Jones Podcast this week that his upcoming games in the Dominican Winter League will be his last, and he plans to retire from baseball after 19 years.

Breaking: For the second time in less than a month on our podcast, a former #Orioles player has announced his retirement from the #MLB. All the best to @ncboomstick23 after 19 great years! ▶️ https://t.co/7fPFG0bTmm@SimplyAJ10 | @sportswcoleman | @BaltimoreBanner pic.twitter.com/EPRTJQ7n7P — The Adam Jones Podcast (@AdamJonesPod) November 2, 2023

Cruz turned 43 in July, so he has definitely achieved some impressive longevity in the sport. He will retire with 464 career home runs and seven All-Star appearances, which is pretty remarkable for a player who did not become a full-time regular until his age 28 season. He will ultimately be best remembered for his time with the Texas Rangers, both for his home run totals and his inability to make the catch that would have closed out the 2011 World Series.

Cruz played for eight different teams during his MLB career. He spent most of the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, where he hit five home runs in limited duty before being designated for assignment in July.