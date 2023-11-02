 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 2, 2023

7-time All-Star announces retirement from MLB

November 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Nelson Cruz wearing a glove

Aug 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Twins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most famous players in recent Major League Baseball history is calling it a career.

Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz confirmed on The Adam Jones Podcast this week that his upcoming games in the Dominican Winter League will be his last, and he plans to retire from baseball after 19 years.

Cruz turned 43 in July, so he has definitely achieved some impressive longevity in the sport. He will retire with 464 career home runs and seven All-Star appearances, which is pretty remarkable for a player who did not become a full-time regular until his age 28 season. He will ultimately be best remembered for his time with the Texas Rangers, both for his home run totals and his inability to make the catch that would have closed out the 2011 World Series.

Cruz played for eight different teams during his MLB career. He spent most of the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, where he hit five home runs in limited duty before being designated for assignment in July.

Article Tags

Nelson Cruz
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus