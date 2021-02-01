Nelson Cruz could receive interest from NL teams if DH is added

Nelson Cruz has spent nearly his entire career in the American League, but he could end up making a switch this season depending on circumstances.

Cruz, 40, is a free agent and in talks with the Minnesota Twins. But if MLB goes with a universal designated hitter for the 2021 season, Jon Heyman says the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers could have interest.

If there is a DH, Braves and possibly Dodgers are strong candidates to jump in on Nelson Cruz. Both teams love short deals with great players, even with high AAVs. Twins are still in contact and would love him back on a 1-year deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 31, 2021

Cruz has been almost exclusively a DH the last four seasons. He remains a tremendous slugger and has batted .308/.394/.626 with 57 homers in 163 games over the last two years. His market would expand greatly if MLB makes that big change like they had in 2020. If not, then Cruz could be a good bet to return to the Twins.