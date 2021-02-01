 Skip to main content
Nelson Cruz could receive interest from NL teams if DH is added

February 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nelson Cruz

Nelson Cruz has spent nearly his entire career in the American League, but he could end up making a switch this season depending on circumstances.

Cruz, 40, is a free agent and in talks with the Minnesota Twins. But if MLB goes with a universal designated hitter for the 2021 season, Jon Heyman says the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers could have interest.

Cruz has been almost exclusively a DH the last four seasons. He remains a tremendous slugger and has batted .308/.394/.626 with 57 homers in 163 games over the last two years. His market would expand greatly if MLB makes that big change like they had in 2020. If not, then Cruz could be a good bet to return to the Twins.

