Did Nick Castellanos do anti-Astros celebration after winning Game 1?

Nick Castellanos’ celebration after winning Game 1 of the World Series may not have been a coincidence.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder went viral during Friday’s Game 1 for a gesture that he did after the final out was recorded in the tenth inning to seal a 6-5 Phillies win over the Houston Astros. Castellanos lifted up his shirt in seemingly dramatic fashion as he went to celebrate with his team.

Many believed that Castellanos was doing a “no wires” celebration, lifting up the jersey as if to show that he had no wires underneath it. Take a look.

Is Nick Castellanos doing a “No Wires” celly after the last out? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C7ILpZWmRM — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 29, 2022

That would be a fitting celebration for defeating the Astros. You might recall that along with Houston’s infamous 2017 cheating scandal came widespread allegations that their players were wearing electronic buzzers and/or wires to receive stolen signs. While that particular theory has never been proven definitively, supposed video evidence that allegedly showed Astros players wearing wires certainly made the rounds.

As for Castellanos, while it is possible that he was just untucking his jersey after the final out, the gesture did seem to have some extra oomph to it. In any case, he earned the right to rub it in a little since he played a massive role in the comeback victory for the Phillies.