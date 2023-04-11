 Skip to main content
Nick Castellanos ejected after complaining about call

April 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nick Castellanos points to the ground with his bat

Nick Castellanos was ejected from Monday night’s Philadelphia Phillies game after showing up the home plate umpire while complaining about a call.

Castellanos was facing Devin Smeltzer with runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning and his Philadelphia Phillies leading the Miami Marlins 14-3. Smeltzer threw a 0-2 pitch inside that was called for strike three.

Replays showed the pitch was slightly inside and should have been called a ball, which is why Castellanos was upset. He even used his bat to point to a spot on the ground showing that the pitch was inside. Home plate umpire John Libka didn’t like being shown up and ejected Castellanos.

Castellanos was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs prior to being tossed. This was the best offensive game of the season for the Phillies, who won 15-3 and racked up 20 hits.

After starting off the season 0-4, the Phillies have now won three of four to improve to 4-6. They also are set to get Bryce Harper back at some point in June as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

