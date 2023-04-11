Nick Castellanos ejected after complaining about call

Nick Castellanos was ejected from Monday night’s Philadelphia Phillies game after showing up the home plate umpire while complaining about a call.

Castellanos was facing Devin Smeltzer with runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning and his Philadelphia Phillies leading the Miami Marlins 14-3. Smeltzer threw a 0-2 pitch inside that was called for strike three.

Replays showed the pitch was slightly inside and should have been called a ball, which is why Castellanos was upset. He even used his bat to point to a spot on the ground showing that the pitch was inside. Home plate umpire John Libka didn’t like being shown up and ejected Castellanos.

Nick Castellanos gets ejected after a questionable strike three call. Phils up 14-3 pic.twitter.com/FlYdhlGF0l — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 11, 2023

Castellanos was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs prior to being tossed. This was the best offensive game of the season for the Phillies, who won 15-3 and racked up 20 hits.

After starting off the season 0-4, the Phillies have now won three of four to improve to 4-6. They also are set to get Bryce Harper back at some point in June as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.