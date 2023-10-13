Nick Castellanos’ answer to postgame interview question goes viral

Nick Castellanos was the star of the NLDS, but the Philadelphia Phillies slugger was in no mood to brag about his accomplishments following another monster game on Thursday night.

Castellanos hit two solo home runs in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 to take the series. In his postgame interview with MLB Network, Castellanos was asked about how he has seemed like a perfect fit in Philly since he signed with the team last year. He had a very blunt response.

Beware that the video below contains inappropriate language:

“I mean, yeah, I f— with Philly,” Castellanos said.

Castellanos also had two homers in the Phillies’ Game 3 win on Wednesday night. In a separate interview after Game 4, he was informed that he became the only player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in consecutive playoff games. That exchange was even more awkward (video here).

It is clear that Castellanos wants to send the message that he and his teammates are not satisfied with just advancing to the NLCS. Phillies fans should be happy to see that.