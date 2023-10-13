Nick Castellanos, Matt Winer had odd exchange during postgame interview

Nick Castellanos is very good at playing the game of baseball. But the Philadelphia Phillies slugger was not playing around during his postgame interview on Thursday.

Castellanos connected on two home runs during the Phillies’ NLDS-clinching win over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. The 2-time All-Star did the same feat the night before, which made him the first player in MLB history with multiple home runs in consecutive playoff games.

TBS broadcaster Matt Winer shared that fact with Castellanos, who did not seem as enthused hearing it as Winer anticipated. Instead, a confused Castellanos wondered why Winer failed to ask him a question.

Winer: “Nick, nobody in major league history has hit two home runs in back-to-back postseason games. But you just did, and you guys are headed to the NLCS.”

Castellanos: “Where’s the question in that?”

Winer: “There’s no question.”

Castellanos: “Well, thank you for telling me.”

No question this was a statement series from Nick Castellanos. pic.twitter.com/F4dtn3SVKS — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 13, 2023

Castellanos admitted that he was happy about his historic feat, but he’s more focused on the eight remaining wins the Phillies need to secure a World Series victory.

Castellanos is batting nearly .400 across six playoff games this season. Winer was 0-for-1 on that interview. Maybe he’ll remember the No. 1 rule for interviews: ask questions.