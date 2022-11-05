Nick Castellanos’ family not happy with Phillies fans

Philadelphia is a notoriously difficult place to play. Oftentimes, it’s the opponent of whatever Philly team is playing that gets the brunt of it, but sometimes it’s one of their own. Just ask Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos.

During Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, Philly fans ran out of patience. They saw their series lead slipping away and decided to take it out on Castellanos, who is struggling at the plate, and his family in the stands.

Castellanos’ wife, Jess, and his mother, Michelle, both sounded off after the game.

Need all those rough Phillies fans to direct their attention and negativity towards the other team and not us let’s to philllssssss — Jess Castellanos (@jessgomezzz) November 4, 2022

To the absolute bimbo who just talked to my kid like that I got four more years here SEE YOU SOON — Jess Castellanos (@jessgomezzz) November 4, 2022

Phillies fans taking swings at my family … you suck. Get a life. — Michelle Castellanos (@michcast05) November 4, 2022

The vitriol aimed at Castellanos is nothing new. He was booed off the field earlier this season and when asked about it, engaged in a heated exchange with a Phillies reporter.

Needless to say, it’s been a rough transition to Philly life for Castellanos and his family.

Although Castellanos has shined with the glove, he’s done little at the plate. Through five World Series games, he’s gone 3-for-20 (.150/.190/.200) with just one RBI and eight strikeouts. But he isn’t alone. The Phillies have just one hit with runners in scoring position since Game 1 and were no-hit in Game 4.

The Astros and Phillies will meet in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.