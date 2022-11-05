 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 5, 2022

Nick Castellanos’ family not happy with Phillies fans

November 5, 2022
by Dan Benton
Read

Nick Castellanos celebrating

Philadelphia is a notoriously difficult place to play. Oftentimes, it’s the opponent of whatever Philly team is playing that gets the brunt of it, but sometimes it’s one of their own. Just ask Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos.

During Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, Philly fans ran out of patience. They saw their series lead slipping away and decided to take it out on Castellanos, who is struggling at the plate, and his family in the stands.

Castellanos’ wife, Jess, and his mother, Michelle, both sounded off after the game.

The vitriol aimed at Castellanos is nothing new. He was booed off the field earlier this season and when asked about it, engaged in a heated exchange with a Phillies reporter.

Needless to say, it’s been a rough transition to Philly life for Castellanos and his family.

Although Castellanos has shined with the glove, he’s done little at the plate. Through five World Series games, he’s gone 3-for-20 (.150/.190/.200) with just one RBI and eight strikeouts. But he isn’t alone. The Phillies have just one hit with runners in scoring position since Game 1 and were no-hit in Game 4.

The Astros and Phillies will meet in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Article Tags

Nick CastellanosPhiladelphia Phillies
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus