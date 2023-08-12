Nicky Lopez had incredibly memorable first start with Braves

The Atlanta Braves made what seemed like a fairly small move before the trade deadline by acquiring infielder Nicky Lopez from the Kansas City Royals. Lopez made his Braves debut as a pinch-runner last Tuesday, but was given his first start for the team in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader against the New York Mets. It’s safe to say he went above and beyond what could have been expected of him.

In his first Braves at-bat in the second inning, Lopez delivered an RBI double. He followed with an RBI single in the fourth, then capped off his day with a three-run home run off position player Danny Mendick in the ninth. That was Lopez’s first home run since 2021.

NICKY LOPEZ FEARED ATLANTA BRAVES POWER HITTER LETS GOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/3AcyhiS0Q9 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 12, 2023

How does it get better? The Braves had a 21-3 lead, so they let Lopez pitch the bottom of the ninth. After a leadoff walk, he retired the side in order.

Nicky Lopez pitched a scoreless 9th after going 4-for-6 with a homer and 5 RBI. Unicorn pic.twitter.com/FZJhH8y1eP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 12, 2023

In total, Lopez went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs while also pitching a scoreless inning. Not even Shohei Ohtani has produced a game where he got at least four hits, five RBIs, a home run, and a mound appearance.

Nicky Lopez: 4-for-6, HR, 5 RBI — and pitched the 9th inning of Braves' rout of the Mets. Only other players with a HR, 4+ hits & 5+ RBI in a game they pitched: – Micah Owings (2007)

– Jim Bunning (1959)

– Jack Scott (1926)

– Frank Kitson (1901) That's right, not even Ohtani. — Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) August 12, 2023

Lopez did not even look like the Braves’ biggest trade deadline addition. Obviously, this kind of production can’t be expected of him going forward, but he’s already produced a performance more memorable than even he probably expected.