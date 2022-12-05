 Skip to main content
Surprising NL team heavily in mix to sign Xander Bogaerts

December 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aug 14, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts is among the top free agents this offseason, and a surprising team is in the mix to sign him.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Arizona Diamondbacks are serious suitors for Bogaerts.

Arizona went 74-88 last season and has had three straight losing seasons. They’re not often players for big free agents, but they sometimes make big moves, like they did with Zack Greinke (6 years, $206 million) and Madison Bumgarner (5 years, $85 million) in the past.

Bogaerts has been with the Red Sox since 2013. The shortstop is a four-time All-Star and career .292 hitter with an .814 OPS.

David Ortiz has implored the Red Sox to re-sign the two-time World Series champion.

The 30-year-old figures to sign a hefty free agency deal, though he probably will get a little less than what Trea Turner received from Philadelphia. He might get priced out of Boston’s range. Will Arizona be the team to splurge on him?

