Surprising NL team heavily in mix to sign Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts is among the top free agents this offseason, and a surprising team is in the mix to sign him.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Arizona Diamondbacks are serious suitors for Bogaerts.

#DBacks among the most serious Xander Bogaerts suitors, as I mentioned today on @MLBNetwork. Bogaerts made his @MLB debut with the #RedSox while Mike Hazen was a top executive in Boston. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2022

Arizona went 74-88 last season and has had three straight losing seasons. They’re not often players for big free agents, but they sometimes make big moves, like they did with Zack Greinke (6 years, $206 million) and Madison Bumgarner (5 years, $85 million) in the past.

Bogaerts has been with the Red Sox since 2013. The shortstop is a four-time All-Star and career .292 hitter with an .814 OPS.

David Ortiz has implored the Red Sox to re-sign the two-time World Series champion.

The 30-year-old figures to sign a hefty free agency deal, though he probably will get a little less than what Trea Turner received from Philadelphia. He might get priced out of Boston’s range. Will Arizona be the team to splurge on him?