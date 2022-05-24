David Ortiz calls on Red Sox to make 1 notable move

Big Papi sees one big priority for the Boston Red Sox going forward.

Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz spoke on Monday with Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com and called on the team to make one major move — to extend star shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

“It would be stupid to let a guy like that go, to be honest with you,” said Ortiz. “I played with Bogey for a long time, and Bogaerts is the perfect player for any organization. He will represent this organization on and off the field. So that conversation needs to take place at any time.”

The Red Sox are currently in danger of losing the three-time All-Star Bogaerts. They failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension over the offseason, and Bogaerts can opt out after 2022. With a .325 batting average and .842 OPS this year, the 29-year-old’s value may also be nearing a peak.

There has even been some talk that Boston could trade Bogaerts before they possibly lose him for nothing this offseason. But Ortiz, who was teammates with Bogaerts for four total seasons, thinks the Red Sox would be certified dunces to let him go.