Trea Turner agrees to massive contract with Dodgers’ rival

The Philadelphia Phillies were the best team in the National League in 2022, and they have now gotten significantly better with a massive free agent signing.

Star shortstop Trea Turner has agreed to an 11-year, $300 million with the Phillies, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a full no-trade clause.

Turner, 29, enjoyed a career year with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He set career-high marks with 20 home runs, 100 RBI and 39 doubles. Turner, a career .302 hitter, batted .298.

The Phillies are one of the Dodgers’ biggest NL competitors. There was talk of Turner signing with another L.A. rival before he landed in Philly. It goes without saying that the Dodgers would have preferred if he landed with an American League team.

Of course, the departure of Turner will now create some financial flexibility for the Dodgers. They are said to be eyeing another one of the top players on the market.

Turner was traded to the Dodgers from the Washington Nationals midway through the 2021 season as part of the Max Scherzer deal. He stepped into a full-time starting role last season after Corey Seager left L.A. and signed with the Texas Rangers. Turner has since established himself as one of the best shortstops in baseball.