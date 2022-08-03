Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival.

The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.

Shortly after Syndergaard was traded, the 29-year-old tweeted a hilarious GIF of a prior interaction with the Phillie Phanatic while Syndergaard was with the New York Mets.

In the GIF, Syndergaard is seen stealing the Phanatic’s 4-wheeler near the left field foul line and then zooming off across the outfield grass. The Phanatic got distracted showing then-Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson some moves, and fell while chasing after Syndergaard.

Well this is awkward pic.twitter.com/7kuJ5FxtUg — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 2, 2022

Syndergaard is known for his outspokenness and overall activeness on social media. He called out ESPN last year for a scheduling issue. The Mets had to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on “Sunday Night Baseball” in a 7 p.m. game before having to fly cross-country to play the San Fransisco Giants the following day.

The one-time All-Star also appeared to take a shot at the Mets’ combined no-hitter in April after Angels pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter in May.

Syndergaard has a 5-8 record with a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts so far this season. He also has 64 strikeouts to 22 walks in 80 innings.