Noah Syndergaard takes apparent shot at Mets’ combined no-hitter

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard had an interesting way of celebrating teammate Reid Detmers’ no-hitter on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After Tuesday’s game, Syndergaard shared a post from the Angels’ Instagram account on his Instagram story. The post showed the final score of the game, 12-0, and a video of Detmers’ reaction following the game’s final out.

In the post, Syndergaard wrote a message that appeared to troll the Mets’ combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in late April.

“This is what a ‘real’ no hitter looks like,” Syndergaard wrote.

So it looks like Noah Syndergaard decided to take a jab at the Mets after his teammate’s no-hitter pic.twitter.com/Z1kq2IWhej — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) May 11, 2022

Syndergaard isn’t necessarily wrong in thinking that Detmers’ no-hitter was more legitimate.

An individual no-hitter is an objectively more impressive feat than doing so with multiple arms, as was the case with the Mets, who used five pitchers.

But Syndergaard comes off here as a player that is bitter with his old club, likely due to the fact that the Mets showed little interest in bringing him back this offseason.

Still, Syndergaard has never been one to shy away from ruffling feathers. He did so plenty of times while with the Mets, including calling out MLB and ESPN for scheduling issues last season.

So far this season, Syndergaard is proving that he’s still a capable starting pitcher. After pitching in just two games in 2021, the 29-year-old is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 29.1 innings.

