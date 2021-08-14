Noah Syndergaard calls out ESPN and MLB for Mets’ scheduling

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard may not be on the active roster as he works his way back from an injury, but he’s still sticking up for his teammates over what he feels is an unfair schedule.

ESPN selected Sunday’s game between the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers for its weekly “Sunday Night Baseball” game, pushing what otherwise would have been a day game to a 7 p.m. start. That sat very poorly with Syndergaard, who pointed out that the Mets have a game in San Francisco on Monday, meaning the team will have to play a night game and then take a cross-country flight to play the Giants.

“Whose dumb f—ing idea was it to change tomorrow’s game to a night game when we’re traveling to the West Coast after?” Syndergaard wrote on social media, tagging both ESPN and MLB in the post. “Won’t get in until Monday morning. Take on the 1st place Giants later that evening. Brilliant!”

Syndergaard has a point. ESPN’s flex rights ensure that the Mets have little say over things like this, and it’s going to be a very grueling trip out west. It’s not helped by the fact that the Mets have lost 10 of their last 15 and need to pick up wins to stay in the playoff race.

The Mets ace hasn’t been afraid to call out MLB when he thinks something is ridiculous. This case is no different.