Look: Nude streaker runs loose during rain delay at Nationals Park

May 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Washington Nationals logo

A nude streaker got on the loose during a rain delay at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

The Nats-Reds game got delayed after four innings and was actually suspended until Thursday.

During the delay, a naked fan ran onto the field. The fan climbed into the tarp roller and had himself a good time:

Of course, no story about a streaker would be complete without a video. So, of course we have that for you:

Hey, when you go to the park expecting a ballgame and end up with rain, sometimes you have to figure out a way to have fun. The streaker did plenty of that.

.

