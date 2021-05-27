Look: Nude streaker runs loose during rain delay at Nationals Park

A nude streaker got on the loose during a rain delay at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

The Nats-Reds game got delayed after four innings and was actually suspended until Thursday.

During the delay, a naked fan ran onto the field. The fan climbed into the tarp roller and had himself a good time:

There is a nude streaker at Nationals Park who just climbed into the tarp roller. This is a picture that is not zoomed in so, you know, we don’t get too intimate here. pic.twitter.com/e0wyArJsha — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 27, 2021

They got him out of the tarp roller and he is now being taken away by a group of security guards and police officers. It is absolutely pouring and they can’t get the fence open to usher him out of the stadium. He’s standing in mud on the warning track. Unreal. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 27, 2021

Of course, no story about a streaker would be complete without a video. So, of course we have that for you:

Hey, when you go to the park expecting a ballgame and end up with rain, sometimes you have to figure out a way to have fun. The streaker did plenty of that.