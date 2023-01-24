Oakland A’s signing former All-Star slugger

The Oakland Athletics might not be very good next season, but at least their fans will be able to see a few dingers.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday that the A’s have agreed to a free-agent contract with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar (pending a physical). Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports adds that Aguilar’s deal with Oakland is worth $3 million.

Aguular, 32, was an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 (a season in which he hit a career-high 35 home runs and 108 RBIs). He also posted a 22-homer, 93-RBI season with the Miami Marlins in 2021. Aguilar’s hitting splits did take a dip last season (with an overall slash line of .235/.281/.379). But he can still provide very good pop for that $3 million price point.

Oakland’s offseason has been largely characterized by an outflow of talent. They recently traded away arguably their best player and also appear to be letting longtime outfielder Chad Pinder walk in free agency. But Aguilar, who is a great troll as well, figures to be a quality addition for the A’s.