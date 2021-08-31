Video: Jesus Aguilar has fun with Mets with thumbs down gesture

Jesus Aguilar had some fun with the New York Mets during Tuesday’s game.

Aguilar was playing first base for his Miami Marlins in their 6-5 loss to the Mets. Jonathan Villar grounded out to Aguilar in the bottom of the second inning. After Aguilar made the play, he stared into the Mets’ dugout as he waited to step on first base for the out.

Following the out, Aguilar seemed to talk with Mets infielder Francisco Lindor, who was his teammate in Cleveland. He gave a thumbs down gesture, seemingly to say that the Mets were the ones doing that to their fans.

Gotta See It: Jesús Aguilar had some fun chirping the Mets and giving them the thumbs down. Presented by @Charmin | #EnjoyTheGo pic.twitter.com/6XeNsbjxh2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 31, 2021

The Mets were just part of a controversy. New acquisition Javier Baez led teammates in giving thumbs down gestures after hits on Sunday. Baez later admitted that it was his way of booing the fans for not supporting him and the team.

Baez and Lindor apologized on Tuesday for their actions towards the fans.