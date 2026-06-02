Oklahoma player brutally fouls a ball off his own nuts

An Oklahoma player managed to turn one foul ball into three this week.

Oklahoma faced off against No. 2 seed Georgia Tech on Monday in the NCAA Atlanta Regional Championship Game. In the sixth inning at Mac Nease Baseball Park in Atlanta, Ga., Sooners first baseman Dayton Tockey was batting with a runner on and two outs.

Facing an 0-2 count, Tockey hacked away at an offering at the knees. Tockey immediately came to regret that decision though as he ended up fouling the ball straight into the ground … and right into his own nuts.

Here is the video of the very painful moment.

Foul ball directly to the nuts is as brutal as it gets pic.twitter.com/3u9mCrhno3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 2, 2026

Tockey, after remaining doubled over in pain for a minute, eventually finished the at-bat and hit into an inning-ending groundout some five pitches later. But it appears that the unfortunate nut shot somehow helped Tockey gain karma points with the baseball gods … as he ended up winning the game for Oklahoma with a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The walkoff dinger by Tockey secured the improbable upset of the heavily-favored Yellow Jackets and punched the Sooners’ ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend. While it took the unluckiest foul tip on this side of Jazz Chisholm before Tockey could even get there, the lefty-hitting senior will definitely be going to bed happy tonight (though perhaps with an ice pack between his legs as well).