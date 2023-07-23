Oliver Marmol rains F-bombs on umpire after ejection

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected from his team’s game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, and he made sure to get his money’s worth before heading into the clubhouse.

Marmol was ejected in the top of the sixth inning after he apparently questioned a called strike on star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Home plate umpire Cory Blaser looked in the direction of the St. Louis dugout and emphatically tossed Marmol, who came storming onto the field.

It was difficult to make out exactly what Marmol said to Blaser, but there were definitely plenty of F-bombs. You can see the video below:

Oliver Marmol has been ejected and had PLENTY of words for the umpire pic.twitter.com/zaECio3GgW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2023

The Cardinals went on to lose 8-6.

That was the fourth ejection this season for Marmol. The 37-year-old is known for having a bit of a temper, as he even had issues with one umpire during a spring training game.