 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 3, 2023

Oneil Cruz has fun role for his own bobblehead day

June 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Oneil Cruz in a Pirates uniform

Oct 2, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (61) takes the field to warm up before making his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is injured and unable to play on his bobblehead day Saturday, but he found a way to factor into the giveaway anyway.

Cruz, currently out of action with a fractured ankle, found a way to take part in his bobblehead giveaway by handing them out himself prior to the team’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates shortstop surprised fans by hanging out at a table and passing them out himself.

Cruz seems to be having a pretty good time. He’d rather be playing, no doubt, but it’s nice to see him still around the team and in good spirits.

The shortstop, regarded as a potential future star for Pittsburgh, suffered the ankle injury on a play at the plate in April. The 24-year-old hit 17 home runs in 87 games last season, and hopes to return to action before the end of the season.

Article Tags

Oneil Cruz
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus