Oneil Cruz has fun role for his own bobblehead day

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is injured and unable to play on his bobblehead day Saturday, but he found a way to factor into the giveaway anyway.

Cruz, currently out of action with a fractured ankle, found a way to take part in his bobblehead giveaway by handing them out himself prior to the team’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates shortstop surprised fans by hanging out at a table and passing them out himself.

Oneil Cruz, handing out his bobblehead. Fun watching how much he makes everyone smile. pic.twitter.com/Bvdo3F39k7 — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 3, 2023

Another shot of Oneil Cruz … with a bunch of his friends. pic.twitter.com/GK7XkMNFv9 — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 3, 2023

Cruz seems to be having a pretty good time. He’d rather be playing, no doubt, but it’s nice to see him still around the team and in good spirits.

The shortstop, regarded as a potential future star for Pittsburgh, suffered the ankle injury on a play at the plate in April. The 24-year-old hit 17 home runs in 87 games last season, and hopes to return to action before the end of the season.