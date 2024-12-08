Orioles sign outfielder away from AL East rival

The Baltimore Orioles made a big addition on Saturday, and they hurt a division rival in the process.

The Orioles on Saturday agreed to a 3-year deal with free agent outfielder Tyler O’Neill. The deal will pay him $49.5 million and includes the option for him to terminate the deal after the first year.

The 29-year-old outfielder is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

In his lone season with the Boston Red Sox, O’Neill batted .241 with 31 home runs. His .847 OPS was the second-highest mark of his career. O’Neill’s best season came in 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals when he batted .286 with a .912 OPS, 26 doubles and 34 home runs.

O’Neill was awarded with a Gold Glove in 2020 and 2021. He also finished 8th in NL MVP voting in 2021.

The Orioles went 91-71 last season, and their offense was fourth in MLB with a .751 team OPS. The team traded away Austin Hays last season and went with Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad in left field. O’Neill, Cowser, Kjerstad and Cedric Mullins should give Baltimore plenty of options in the outfield. The signing of O’Neill probably means Anthony Santander will not return to the team in 2025.