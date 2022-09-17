New owner may have drastic plans for Derek Jeter’s $22 million mansion

A sad fate may await the massive Tampa mansion once owned by Derek Jeter and rented by Tom Brady.

Tampa city records apparently show that a commercial demolition permit was filed for the address of 58 Bahama Circle, which is where the Davis Islands mansion formerly owned by Jeter is located.

The mansion sold for $22.5 million last year, which set a record for the biggest sales price ever for a home in the Tampa Bay area.

It’s unclear what the home’s new owner has planned.

The deed for the home lists a local lawyer, as well as the Zebb.com Trust. Zebb.com is a crytpocurrency app that allows users to exchange Indian rupees into Bitcoin.

The Jeter mansion is a true marvel. It was built in 2011, sits on 1.25 acres, and features just under 22,000 square feet of living space. The home contains 7 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, in-law suit, and au-pair wing.

Derek Jeter sold his Davis Islands mansion for $22.5 million — a record sale in the Tampa Bay area, per @trdny💰 Jeter rented the 22,000-square-foot home to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen last year. ➖ 80-ft saltwater lap pool

➖ Wine cellar, movie theater, gym

➖ Two boat lifts pic.twitter.com/TeZyC1Lwd0 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 18, 2021

The mansion really looks more like a small luxury resort than a home.