New owner may have drastic plans for Derek Jeter’s $22 million mansion

September 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Derek Jeter smiling

Oct 3, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter addresses the media at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A sad fate may await the massive Tampa mansion once owned by Derek Jeter and rented by Tom Brady.

Tampa city records apparently show that a commercial demolition permit was filed for the address of 58 Bahama Circle, which is where the Davis Islands mansion formerly owned by Jeter is located.

The mansion sold for $22.5 million last year, which set a record for the biggest sales price ever for a home in the Tampa Bay area.

It’s unclear what the home’s new owner has planned.

The deed for the home lists a local lawyer, as well as the Zebb.com Trust. Zebb.com is a crytpocurrency app that allows users to exchange Indian rupees into Bitcoin.

The Jeter mansion is a true marvel. It was built in 2011, sits on 1.25 acres, and features just under 22,000 square feet of living space. The home contains 7 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, in-law suit, and au-pair wing.

The mansion really looks more like a small luxury resort than a home.

