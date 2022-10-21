Report: Ozzie Guillen could make surprising return to manage ex-team

Ozzie Guillen has not managed at the MLB in a decade, but one team is apparently looking into bringing him back.

The Chicago White Sox will interview Guillen for their managerial position next week, according to Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago. The two sides have had preliminary discussions, and Guillen has previously said he would listen if the team approached him about replacing Tony La Russa.

This would mark a rather sensational return to the White Sox for Guillen, who managed the team from 2004 to 2011. He led the team to a World Series title in 2005, and if it’s a fiery personality the Sox are looking for, Guillen certainly fits the bill.

On the other hand, hiring Guillen would be a big risk. While he knows the team well, he has a history of being outspoken and confrontational, and that has not changed in his recent media career.

The White Sox had at least looked at other experienced managers, but one option came off the board on Friday. Guillen may be the only option left that they see as the right mix between experience and familiarity.