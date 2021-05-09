Ozzie Guillen not a fan all Yasmani Grandal’s walks

Ozzie Guillen doesn’t think that all of Yasmani Grandal’s walks are something to be celebrated.

On Saturday, the White Sox tweeted a stat saying that Grandal had set a franchise record with 12 walks in a four-game span.

Grandal walked four times on May 1, twice on May 4, three times on May 5, and four times on May 8 for a total of 13 walks in four games. He did not have a hit in those games (0-for-3), though he scored three runs.

Guillen, who managed the White Sox to the World Series in 2005, is not impressed. He doesn’t think that many walks is something to be striving for. Guillen alluded to Grandal’s $18.25 million salary per season and suggested the White Sox should be getting more than walks from the catcher. He also noted that Leury Garcia, who is hitting .200, has more runs scored (14) than Grandal (11).

really? really? he score when he walk ? omg all that money for that garcias score more run than him u guys better erase that https://t.co/SP4k4qGb9w — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) May 9, 2021

Grandal is second in MLB in walks, but he only has seven hits all season for a .121 average. The walks are nice, but Guillen may be onto something. Grandal’s approach is not working. He needs to hit more than he is, because a .121 average is not cutting it. Perhaps being more aggressive at the plate is something he should consider. It helped another player out a lot.

Photo: Dirk DBQ/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 2.0