Ozzie Guillen rips ‘fat boy’ Yermin Mercedes over retirement drama

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has had enough of Yermin Mercedes’ attitude.

Mercedes, a catcher for the White Sox, caused a stir this week when he seemingly announced his retirement on Instagram before ultimately backtracking and apologizing. The attitude hasn’t gone down well with Guillen, who tore into Mercedes. Guillen referred to Mercedes as a “fat boy who eats hamburgers,” said he was “lucky” to get his shot in the majors, and criticized his attitude.

Ozzie Guillén to Yermín Mercedes: "First of all, you are not Ohtani, you are not José Abreu, nor are you Tim Anderson, you are a fat boy who eats hamburgers. You were only lucky that some injuries allowed you to go up to MLB and you had a good Start". (via @LaVidaBaseball) pic.twitter.com/RgwGR3i4Re — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 24, 2021

"You once told me 'people here pay to watch me play' and even from Frank Thomas I didn't hear those words". — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 24, 2021

"You are not a prospect, I myself defended you for two months, but when I interviewed you I felt sorry for you. I have very good friends in the Dominican Republic and none of them gave me good references from you". pic.twitter.com/JshpUJXPQr — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 24, 2021

That’s about as brutal as it gets. Mercedes got off to a hot start, but the 28-year-old slumped in May before being sent down. His tenure was also marked by public criticism from Tony La Russa over Mercedes’ decision to swing 3-0 against a position player during a blowout.

This is par for the course from Guillen, at the very least. He might even dislike Mercedes even more than he couldn’t stand one particular player he managed with the White Sox.