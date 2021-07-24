 Skip to main content
Ozzie Guillen rips ‘fat boy’ Yermin Mercedes over retirement drama

July 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ozzie Guillen

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has had enough of Yermin Mercedes’ attitude.

Mercedes, a catcher for the White Sox, caused a stir this week when he seemingly announced his retirement on Instagram before ultimately backtracking and apologizing. The attitude hasn’t gone down well with Guillen, who tore into Mercedes. Guillen referred to Mercedes as a “fat boy who eats hamburgers,” said he was “lucky” to get his shot in the majors, and criticized his attitude.

That’s about as brutal as it gets. Mercedes got off to a hot start, but the 28-year-old slumped in May before being sent down. His tenure was also marked by public criticism from Tony La Russa over Mercedes’ decision to swing 3-0 against a position player during a blowout.

This is par for the course from Guillen, at the very least. He might even dislike Mercedes even more than he couldn’t stand one particular player he managed with the White Sox.

