Heartbreaking update emerges on former MLB closer Bobby Jenks

Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks revealed last month that he is battling cancer, and a troubling new update has emerged about the World Series champion’s health.

Jenks told Scott Merkin of MLB.com last month that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, which is a form of stomach cancer. The 44-year-old was being treated at the time in Portugal, where his family had moved to be closer to his wife’s family. Jenks was first diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf around the time he, his wife Sintra, and the couple’s two young children arrived in Portugal in October.

The issue led to blood clots, and tests eventually revealed a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. Jenks has been undergoing radiation since.

Jul 4, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at U.S Cellular Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the health issues, Jenks and his family recently lost their Pacific Palisades home in the California wildfires. Jenks said he lost all of his memorabilia in the fire aside from his 2005 World Series championship ring.

Jenks said he has not been given a specific prognosis.

“They are not going to put any numbers on it. I wouldn’t even want numbers,” he told Merkin. “You hear stories all the time, ‘Oh, they gave me six months, 25 years ago.’ I don’t buy into that. Whatever happens is going to happen regardless.”

Unfortunately, the latest update on Jenks does not sound promising. According to various reports on Wednesday, Jenks has partnered with PastPros for an autograph signing in hopes of raising money to cover medical expenses. The company said in a statement that the signing will likely be Jenks’ last.

This is incredibly heartbreaking.



Prayers to Bobby Jenks and his family. pic.twitter.com/a34iRiOuoI — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) March 20, 2025

Jenks indicated last month that he believes his lifestyle contributed to his health issues.

“You know, the s– I was doing in my 20s and early 30s, no normal person would have survived,” Jenks said. “So, in one way, I’m grateful to be alive. In another way, I’m not surprised this happened. It goes to show you have to take care of yourself from top to bottom with nutrition and exercise and having a good daily plan.”

Jenks pitched for the White Sox from 2005-2010. He was one of the best closers in baseball during his prime and made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2006 and 2007. He finished his career by playing for the Boston Red Sox for a season in 2011.

Injuries contributed to Jenks’ career ending ahead of the 2012 season. He was also arrested over a troubling incident not long before the Red Sox moved on from him.

Jenks spent last season as the manager of the Windy City Thunderbolts, an independent professional baseball team in Crestwood, Ill. He said he is hoping to manage the team again in 2025.