Blue Jays president has bold stance on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is not exactly managing expectations when it comes to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s future with the organization.

Shapiro told reporters Thursday that he firmly believes the Blue Jays will re-sign Guerrero to a long-term contract, even though the two sides have ended negotiations. Shapiro said he believes a deal will get done because both the Blue Jays and Guerrero are motivated to reach an agreement at some point.

“When it comes to Vlad’s contractual situation, I guess my overarching feeling is one of optimism,” Shapiro said. “I think we’re going to sign him. I think we’re going to extend him. The reason I feel that way is because we have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome. Vlad wants to play his whole career as a Toronto Blue Jay. We want him to end his career in a Blue Jays uniform to be a true legacy player for the Toronto Blue Jays. That’s a pretty good place to start.

Sep 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) in the dugout during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“The challenge has been, that area we’ve talked about before, finding the sweet spot of sharing risk. What defines that sweet spot? Different contracts, different moments in time that make it more of a challenge or less of a challenge, ultimately. Sometimes free agency provides the clearest answer to that. Could be before free agency, could be after free agency. But I’m optimistic we will sign him. That’s how I feel.”

During an hour-long conversation with media in Dunedin, Mark Shapiro expressed optimism that the Blue Jays at some point will extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pic.twitter.com/wzy8H1Ifpo — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 20, 2025

Guerrero has not shut the door on the Blue Jays, but after the two sides failed to agree to an extension by the start of spring training, he made it clear that he is headed for free agency. Recent reports have suggested that the two sides were roughly $50 million apart, though it is not clear if that would still be the case once other teams get involved.

If Guerrero does hit the open market, he do so as a 26-year-old who can anchor a lineup. A player like that will receive enormous demand that could raise his price tag. Despite Shapiro’s optimism, it is not unreasonable to wonder if the Blue Jays already missed their best chance at keeping the star first baseman.

Guerrero hit .323 for the Blue Jays last season with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. Another season like that could push his value even higher as he enters free agency after the 2025 season.