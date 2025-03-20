Ex-Yankees OF signs with new team

Former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo has signed with a new team.

Verdugo has signed a 1-year deal with the Atlanta Braves for $1.5 million. It is a major-league deal, but the Braves say Verdugo has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Verdugo turns 29 in May and will be on his third team in three years. He began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to Boston in the Mookie Betts deal. After four mostly productive seasons with the Red Sox, Verdugo was traded to the rival Yankees.

Last season with the Yankees, Verdugo batted .233 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs and a .647 OPS. That was effectively his worst season as an MLB player, and it resulted in him struggling to find any major league offers. But he finally got one from the Braves, who went 89-73 last season and made the playoffs.

Verdugo will likely come off the bench for the Braves once he gets up to speed. He has hit right-handed pitching well throughout his career, so that is likely to be his role with Atlanta.