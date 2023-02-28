Padres All-Star suffers unusual injury in weight room mishap

One San Diego Padres player suffered an unfortunate (and almost cartoonish) injury this week.

The Padres revealed on Tuesday that starting pitcher Joe Musgrove broke his left big toe in a weight room accident on Monday. Musgrove suffered the injury when he dropped a kettlebell on the toe, the team adds. Manager Bob Melvin said that the right-hander will now miss at least a couple of weeks before he resumes throwing again (per Dennis Lin of The Athletic).

Musgrove, 30, was an All-Star for the Padres last season. He went 10-7 with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in 30 starts. Along with Yu Darvish, Musgrove will likely front San Diego’s rotation in 2023. But the toe injury now puts his availability for Opening Day (scheduled for March 30) into question.

A left big toe fracture can be difficult for a righty pitcher since that is the landing foot. Musgrove now has something in common with this fellow pitcher who also got hurt in a weight room mishap.