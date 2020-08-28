Report: Padres asked Brewers about Josh Hader trade

While a Josh Hader trade still appears unlikely, that’s not stopping teams from asking about the star reliever.

According to MLB reporter Robert Murray, the San Diego Padres have been one of several teams to ask the Milwaukee Brewers about Hader.

Sources: Padres among teams to check in on Brewers’ Josh Hader. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 28, 2020

It makes sense that the Padres are looking at relievers. Aside from Drew Pomeranz, their bullpen hasn’t been dominant in 2020. Hader, who has yet to allow a hit or a run for Milwaukee this season, would go a long way toward fixing that.

It’s probably unlikely that the two sides come to any agreement. Reports indicate that the Brewers have put an enormous price tag on their 26-year-old closer.