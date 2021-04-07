 Skip to main content
Padres hope to have Fernando Tatis Jr. back in 10 days

April 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Fernando Tatis Jr. is headed to the injured list following the injury he suffered on Monday night.

The San Diego Padres shortstop reinjured his left shoulder on a swing that resulted in a strikeout. The Padres said Monday night that Tatis had a subluxation.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller said Tuesday that Tatis has slight labral tearing. Preller also said that Tatis will go on the 10-day injury list. The team is hoping to have him back after that.

The 22-year-old was 3-for-18 with a home run this season. He signed a massive 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres in the offseason.

