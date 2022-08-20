 Skip to main content
Padres making 1 big change to bullpen usage

August 20, 2022
by Alex Evans
Josh Hader smiling.

Aug 2, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) walks off the field after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Josh Hader trade has not worked out for the San Diego Padres so far, leading the team to change things up in their bullpen.

The Padres acquired the right-handed reliever from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the August 2 MLB trade deadline for a significant package of MLB talent and prospects.

Hader has struggled in his closer role with the Padres, most recently being unable to hold a 3-3 tie against the Washington Nationals on Friday. The Padres ended up losing 6-3.

On Saturday, Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters that the team would be giving Hader a “break” from closing games due to his recent struggles.

“Our best team obviously is with Josh Hader in the closer role, and that’s why we got him,” Melvin said.

In five games with the Padres entering Saturday, Hader had a 16.20 ERA and had allowed six earned runs and one home run in 3.1 innings. He also had no saves.

Hader had a rough July with the Brewers prior to being traded, and a report said that he had been struggling for one reason in particular.

If Hader cannot fix whatever issues he has been dealing with since July, the Padres’ hopes for a long postseason run could be in jeopardy.

